JPMorgan cuts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from $350 to $335, citing "limited" customer engagement during the coronavirus pandemic.

Analyst Samik Chatterjee says the firm is "drastically cutting" Q2 sales estimates, which assumes that retail stores outside of China reopen by mid-May at the earliest.

The analyst sees a "a steady ramp in activity to normal sales levels by the end of C3Q."

Chatterjee expects a one to two-month delay for half of the 5G iPhone models planned for this fall.