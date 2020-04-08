Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) says about 75% of its stores are fully operational with about 25% operating with a closed off showroom and only a handful fully closed.

"We are seeing strong demand for essential products such as appliances and computers while our ecommerce transaction flow has more than doubled, partially offsetting the reduced activity due to stay at home orders," says CEO Mitch Fadel.

Fadel says RCII's January and February trends were running 4% ahead of last year, while March revenue was off by about 5%.

"While our revenues reflect lower collections activity, we do not expect to see material pressure on skip/stolen losses, as our contracts are leases and unlike a traditional subprime lender, returning the merchandise is always an option for our customers," he notes.

RCII +1.78% premarket to $15.99.

Source: Press Release