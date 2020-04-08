Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) is tying up with cloud-based lending software provider TurnKey Lender, which provides system for evaluating borrowers, decision-making support, and online-lending process automation serving U.S. and Canadian marketplace.

This integration will enable credit unions, finance companies and lenders to fund loans 24/7 and accept loan payments via card and ACH directly through the TurnKey Lender platform.

"The partnership will streamline the onboarding process for new companies on both TurnKey Lender and REPAY systems by accelerating legal verification and technical connection procedures for new customers who want to use online payment processing," said Chief Business Development Officer Elena Ionenko.