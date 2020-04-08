After some of its c-suite took temporary pay cuts, Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) says its board agrees to temporarily suspend payment to independent directors.

The suspension of their service cash retainer fees started on April 1, 2020, the company said in an SEC filing.

Simon pays each independent director an annual cash retainer of $110K, paid quarterly, and makes a restricted stock award with a grant date value of $175K, according to the company's proxy statement.

The chairs of the Audit Committee and the Compensation committee are each paid an annual retainer of $35K; the chair of the Governance and Nominating Committee is paid an annual retainer of $25K.

Each member of the Audit Committee and Compensation Committee gets an annual retainer of $15K and each member of the Governance and Nominating Committee get $10K.

The lead independent director gets a $50K annual retainer.

