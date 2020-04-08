Nicox SA (OTCPK:NICXF) has held a Type C meeting with the FDA, wherein data from Danube Phase 2 clinical trial of NCX 4251 was reviewed and the next NCX 4251 trial designs were discussed.

The company plans to conduct a Phase 2b efficacy and safety trial of NCX 4251 including both blepharitis and dry eye endpoints.

Given the positive Danube trial results, Nicox will continue the development with 0.1% once a day dose of NCX 4251, and will announce the timing and further Phase 2b trial design details in due course.