Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) announces that it is working with commercial, academic and government research teams investigating SARS-CoV-2 citing the highly accurate long leads produced by its Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencing technology that can be used to resolve variants of the virus that exist within one individual or across a population of patients, essential for developing and maintaining effective diagnostics, vaccines and medicines.

It is collaborating with LabCorp (NYSE:LH) sequencing a large number of SARS-CoV-2 viruses from positive samples. LH scientists will use the data to inform in virus evolution, mutations found in different geographic regions and implications for disease severity and outcomes, helping to support more informed patient treatment decisions.