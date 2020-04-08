Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) says it is initiating a 21-day furlough of production workers and managers supporting Boeing programs in Kansas and Oklahoma, and is cutting pay for U.S.-based executives by 20%.

Boeing recently suspended production at its Washington state and South Carolina facilities.

Spirit's workforce reductions will affect 2,800 employees in Wichita, Kan., and 400 in Oklahoma., and the company also will implement a four-day work week for its salaried workforce at Wichita until further notice.

The company also will defer more than $120M of planned capital spending, reduce its cash dividend to $0.01/share and continue to suspend its stock buyback program, among other moves.

Spirit says as of April 2, it had a cash balance of $1.83B and debt of $3.04B, including a fully drawn $800M revolving credit facility.