McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) says the global outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly disrupted its business.

Currently, about 75% of the chain's restaurants around the world are operational, the majority of which have adapted to focus on drive-thru, delivery, and/or take-away.

January and February global comparable sales were strong in most countries, but beginning in mid-March, a significant decline was seen in many markets.

Global comparable sales were -3.4% for Q1 (-22% in March). U.S. comparable sales were up 0.1%. The consensus marks from analysts are no longer relevant due to the pandemic.

With regard to the balance sheet, MCD says it has taken important steps to preserve its financial flexibility, including suspending buybacks and increasing the cash position by raising $6.5B in the debt markets during Q1. McDonald's will reduce capital expenditures this year.

McDonald's pulls both its FY20 and long-term guidance.

MCD -0.50% premarket to $174.45.

Source: Press Release