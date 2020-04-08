WTO sees world trade down as much as 32% in 2020

Damaged by the actions taken to contain COVID-19, world merchandise trade is poised to sink 13%-32% this year, the World Trade Organization projects.

"These numbers are ugly – there is no getting around that. But a rapid, vigorous rebound is possible," said WTO Director-General Roberto Azevêdo.

Nearly all regions will suffer double-digit declines in trade volumes this year, with exports from North America and Asia hit the hardest.

While a recovery is expected in 2021, the outcomes are largely dependent on the duration of the outbreak and the effectiveness of the policy responses, the organization said.

Under an optimistic scenario, trade could rebound 21% in 2021; under a pessimistic scenario, it would increase 24% but from a much lower base than the optimistic view.

"The extent of uncertainty is very high, and it is well within the realm of possibilities that for both 2020 and 2021 the outcomes could be above or below these outcomes," the report said.