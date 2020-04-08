Myomo (NYSEMKT:MYO) jumps 24% premarket on average volume in reaction to its announcement that more than 700 people are waiting for insurance reimbursement for its MyPro powered arm brace, up from 594 at the end of 2019. Backlog of authorized units has increased to 80 from 53 during this time.

CEO Paul Gudonis explains that its direct-patient online marketing and direct billing channel is driving demand.

COVID-19 disruptions, however, will negatively impact Q2 and possibly Q3 results.

At the end of Q1, it had ~$13.7M in cash and equivalents, including ~$13.5M from its February equity offering. Its preliminary cash consumption in Q1 was ~$2.4M. It plans to implement cost-cutting moves aimed at extending its cash runway.