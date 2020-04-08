Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) +7.7% pre-market as the company's lending syndicate approves an RBL borrowing base capacity of $1.5B.

In conjunction with the re-determination, Kosmos has voluntarily reduced its facility commitments from $1.6B to $1.5B.

The first RBL amortization payment is scheduled for March 2022, with final maturity in 2025.

Kosmos has identified further $75M in cost reductions, bringing the total cost savings identified since mid-March to ~$235M

The Company now targets 2020 total capital expenditure of $200M – $225M; additional operational expenditure reductions represents ~$1-2 per barrel.

Due to international and national restrictions, the Phase 1 of Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Project timeline is expected to be pushed by ~12 months, with first gas now expected in 1H 2023.