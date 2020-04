NLY, NRZ among premarket gainers

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) +54% as book value holds up.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) +39% on updating on financing, portfolio.

Myomo (NYSEMKT:MYO) +26% on accelerating growth in pipeline and record backlog in 1Q20.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) +23% as counterparties have sold $3.5B in pledged securities.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) +22% on Q1 update.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) +21% .

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) +19% on positive paxalisib data.

Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) +19% .

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) +17% sees Q1 revenue up big on COVID-19 boost.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) +16% .

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) +16% .

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) +15% on advancement of COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) +14% on agreement for design services for Miami area hotel and restaurant to be constructed.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) +13% .

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) +13% .

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEMKT:APT) +12% as N-95 mask-maker surges after booking 62% order growth.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) +12% .

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) +12% .

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) +11% on seeing upside Q1, pulls FY outlook

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) +11% .

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) +11% .

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) +10% .

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) +10% .

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) +9% .

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) +9% .