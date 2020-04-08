To mitigate the impact of COVID-19, Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) has announced temporary cost containment measures. The incentive compensation for FY'20 and discretionary spending will be cut.

CEO Blake Moret will take a 25% salary reduction, all SVPs will take 15% salary reductions and non-manufacturing employees will take a 7.5% salary cut. The board has reduced cash fees by 50%. Manufacturing associates will not take cuts and will receive a one-time additional payment for working during COVID-19.

The company match for 401(k) retirement savings plan is suspended.

Rockwell will announce Q2 results and FY'20 outlook on April 28.