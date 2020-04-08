Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) is 2.4% lower premarket after a cut to Underweight at Stephens, from Equal Weight.

The firm points to underwhelming data from the launch of Disney Sorcerer's Arena, as well as the fact that a delayed Major League Baseball Season isn't boding well for the start of Tap Sports Baseball this year.

Analyst Jeff Cohen has cut his price target to $4 from $5.50, implying 35% downside.

Sell-side firms overall are Very Bullish, as are Seeking Alpha authors. Glu has a Quant Rating of Neutral.