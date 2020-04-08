Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) says it is cutting capital spending and operating costs to improve its financial profile by ~$200M to help mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on the company.

The company will target a 10% reduction in its salaried workforce; its worldwide workforce totaled 15,400 in 2019.

The CEO's salary and the board's annual cash retainer will be reduced by 30%, while other senior-level management will incur a 20% pay cut and all other salaried employees take a 10% salary reduction.

Arconic also says it is idling its Tennessee and New York facilities until demand returns, while other U.S.-based rolling and extrusion facilities will reduce production and rolling mill facilities in Europe, China and Russia will modify schedules.