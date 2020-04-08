AMC is 2.9% lower premarket (paring some more severe indications) after Loop Capital raises the specter of potential bankruptcy and downgrades to Sell from Hold.

The cinema chain was already over-levered going into the "100-year storm," the firm says, and now: "It either runs out of cash or requires a highly dilutive financing."

That comes in a revenue-free environment where theaters are expected to be closed for the entire second quarter, the firm says, and perhaps a soft reopening in Q3.

It's cut the price target to a Street-low $1, or 68% further downside.