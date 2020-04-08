Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) intends to adopt the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) announced by Canadian Government, for the benefit of its 36,000 Canadian-based employee workforce.

Air Canada consolidated revenues dropped by more than 30% and expects to drop further for the Program term. They will apply for the CEWS retroactively to March 15, 2020.

Air Canada, previously announced that it will temporarily reduce its workforce by ~50%, or 16,500 jobs..

In addition, Company’s CEO and CFO to forgo 100% of their salaries; senior executives to forgo between 25% to 50%; Board of Directors agreed to 25% reduction; and all manager salaries to be reduced by 10% for entire Q2.

Company-wide cost reduction and capital deferral program, now estimated to be $750M (previous $500M); and drawing down operating lines of credit of ~$1B, to provide additional liquidity.

Suspended its share repurchase program in early March 2020.