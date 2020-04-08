BTIG sticks with a Buy rating on Darden Restaurants (DRI +2.7% ) on its conviction that it is one of the strongest operators in the industry with historical sales and restaurant margin performance that has consistently exceeded peers.

Analyst Peter Saleh on the near-term: "Given Darden's portfolio, the company has seen greater disparity with some concepts down (90%) in recent weeks though OliveGarden has been holding up respectably at (60%) amid strong off-premises growth. The company has shifted to survival mode like many others by reducing expenses, curtailing capital spending and increasing liquidity, so we believe Darden is better positioned than most to survive the current downturn, recover and ultimately gain market share when normalcy returns."

BTIG assigns a price target of $82 based off a 13.9 PE multiple to the FY21 EPS estimate of $5.89. The PT reps more than 35% upside potential.