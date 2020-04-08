In response to the COVID-19 disruption, Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) is withdrawing its full year 2020 financial guidance.

FBM expects Q1 revenue in the range of $520M to $525M vs. a consensus of $524.69M.

The Company anticipates its future financial performance will be adversely impacted due to the effects of the COVID-19 disruption.

In addition, co. is drawing down an additional $120M of cash under its revolving credit facility.

In light of the challenging environment, FBM has implemented various cost control measures, including delaying or reducing capital expenditures, deferring or limiting non-essential operating expenses, reducing salaries, restricting hiring, deferring wage increases, furloughing team members associated with temporary branch closures and temporarily suspending acquisition-related activity.

