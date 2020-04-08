Winnebago (WGO +5.7% ) intends to resume production at certain of locations as early as April 13.

The company will continue to evaluate the operating environment and guidance from the CDC, World Health Organization and state/federal governments as it makes its decisions.

Production is slated to be begin for Chris-Craft the week of April 13, for specialty vehicles the week of April 1, for Newmar the week of May 4, for Grand Design RV the week of May 4, for Winnebago Motorhomes the week of May 4 and for Winnebago Towables the week of May 18.