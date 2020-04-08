Stocks open higher as Fauci sees virus turnaround after this week

Stocks reverse yesterday's late swoon to open higher, as the number of daily increases in coronavirus cases in the U.S. has fallen since Friday; Dow +1.3% , S&P and Nasdaq both +1% .

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says the U.S. death count related to the coronavirus is now lower than initially thought, and he anticipates a turnaround after this week; however, virus efforts should be intensified, he says.

European bourses trade lower, however, with Germany's DAX -0.3% and both U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC -0.7% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +2.1% , Shanghai Composite -0.2% .

In the U.S., the energy sector ( +2.6% ) is the big early gainer, while the financial, industrial and tech groups all open ~1% higher.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yield up 2 bps to 0.76%.

WTI crude oil +4% to $24.5/bbl ahead of OPEC-led talks on potential production cuts.

Later today, the Federal Open Market Committee is set to publish the minutes from its March meeting.