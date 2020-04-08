KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP +13.0% ) says that notwithstanding the global impact of the Covid-19 virus and the decline in oil prices, the Partnership has not experienced any material changes in its operations

KNOP's vessels operated throughout Q1 2020 with 99.6% utilization for scheduled operations and 95.2% utilization taking into account the scheduled 5-year special survey drydocking of the Raquel Knutsen; Raquel Knutsen went back on charter on March 5.

There are no further scheduled drydockings for any of the fleet for the remainder of 2020.

