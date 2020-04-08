Samsung brings 5G to midrange Galaxy models

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) unveils the Galaxy A51 5G and Galaxy A71 5G smartphones.

The A51 has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display, a 48MP main camera in the quad-camera system on the back, and 15W wired fast charging.

The A71 has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display, a 64MP main camera, and 25W wired fast charging.

Both models offer 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage with 1TB of microSD expandable storage.

The A51 will cost $500 and the A71 costs $600 with availability starting this summer.