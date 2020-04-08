With a ~10M Americans losing their jobs in two weeks, WalletHub looked at data from internal credit reports and Google search increases for three loan-related terms in the 50 states plus DC to determine the states where people most need loans.

Topping the list are South Carolina, District of Columbia, Virginia, Alabama, and New York.

The states where people needed loans the least are North Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, Vermont, and Utah.

The interest in getting a loan indicates more people in the state are struggling to make ends meet as COVID-19 disrupts industries.

"It also implies there may be more strain on the state's public assistance programs in the near future, and the state may experience a deeper recession than others will," the report says.

Regional bank ETFs: KRE, KBE, IAT, KBWB