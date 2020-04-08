Nordstrom (JWN +6.4% ) warns that while it is impossible to estimate the duration or negative financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business, it expects quarterly results to be adversely impacted in a significant manner. A long period of stores being closed could lead to a "distressed" financial situation.

The department store operator say most of its of workforce has been furloughed or assigned zero hours of work. Some corporate employees were furloughed for six weeks starting on April 5 and top execs are taking salary reductions.

SEC Form 8-K