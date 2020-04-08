Noting that Brookfield Asset Management (BAM +1.3% ) is prepared to weather the economic headwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic, Toronto-Dominion analyst Cherilyn Radbourne raises the stock to Action List Buy from Buy.

BAM and its listed affiliates have ~$12B of bank credit lines, which are virtually undrawn, and has historically capitalized on volatile periods, Radbourne writes.

The very bullish rating contrasts with the Neutral Quant rating and compares with the Sell-Side average rating of Bullish (2 Very Bullish, 5 Bullish, 4 Neutral.)

In the past six months, BAM has declined 6.9%, better than the financial sector median performance of -33%.