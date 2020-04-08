Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF), in its fourth quarter results for the period ended Dec. 31, earlier affirmed its outlook for FY2020 and is now outperforming some of its peers in the cannabis sector, despite worries surrounding Covid-19.

Hexo (NYSE:HEXO), which earlier filed to conduct a unit offering, is among the worst performers in the sector, down 29%, while Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF) also lags. Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) and Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) are marginally higher.

Trulieve, which operates predominantly out of Florida, still expects FY20 revenue in the range of $380-400M vs $396M consensus, and adj. EBITDA in the range of $140-160M.

CEO Kim Rivers said in the statement that "despite recent developments surrounding COVID-19 and the uncertainty in the global economy, we see strong medical cannabis demand in our target markets and expect to continue maintaining our over 50% market share in Florida."