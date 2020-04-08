Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has built a stake worth ~$200M in Equinor (EQNR +0.5% ), taking advantage of the stock's ~35% YTD drop, Bloomberg reports.

The $320B Public Investment Fund amassed its holding in Norway's largest crude producer mostly through the open market last week, according to the report.

The fund has made a series of bold investments in recent years, amassing holdings in Uber and Tesla and committing to SoftBank's Vision Fund, but building a stake in one of the largest global oil companies is unusual given fund leader Yasir Al-Rumayyan also heads crude producer Saudi Aramco.