Supertanker freight rates have fallen after last week's highs as industry participants await the outcome of this week's OPEC+ meeting before making further bookings, Reuters reports.

Freight rates could drop further if the meeting results in a decision to sharply reduce production, thus reducing transport and storage demand for oil, but could jump again if no agreement is reached.

"From a freight standpoint... we would expect an immediate scale down of Saudi seaborne exports," Anoop Singh, head of tanker research in Asia at Braemar ACM Shipbroking, says, adding that the financial incentives for storing crude in ships also would be eliminated, further weighing on freight rates.

The threat of a big production cut combined with lower demand has hurt sentiment in the VLCC market this week, reportedly pushing freight rates along the Middle East-China route lower to ~$125K/day, down by nearly half from $235K/day last week.

