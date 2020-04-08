A JPMorgan (JPM +0.6% ) Asset Management fund isn't backing off from its hedged-to-the-teeth strategy that helped it chalk up ~3% return YTD.

The EUR 4B ($4.35B) JPM Global Macro Opportunities fund, net of fees, ended March with a 0.1% gain and has exceeded 97% of its peers over the past three years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

JPMorgan's lead strategist is still favoring short positions. "We think we'll have further volatility as markets really bake in the impact of COVID-19," Nicola Rawlinson told Bloomberg News in an interview.

The fund diverges from some of its competitors, like Goldman Sachs's (GS +3.2% ) investment group, which are buying up stocks ahead of a rebound.

Rawlinson and macro fund portfolio managers Shrenick Shah, Benoit Lanctot, and Josh Berelowitz began shorting S&P 500 index futures early last month.

It has a large short position through derivatives and is also long yen and gold; GMO has only a 5% net equity exposure.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management's Silvia Ardagna is telling clients that U.S. stocks offer the best returns.

And Russell Investment Senior Portfolio Manager David Vickers is tentatively increasing equity exposure though he warns that markets could push lower before a recovery kicks in in earnest.