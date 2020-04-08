Atico Mining (OTCPK:ATCMF -6.7% ) reports Q1 production from El Roble mine totaled 4.93M pounds of copper and 2,736 ounces of gold in concentrates, an increase of 108% Y/Y and 85% Y/Y, respectively.

Average processed remained unchanged at 878 tonnes/day

Copper head grade of 3.31% was unchanged, while gold head grade of 1.96 grams per tonne declined 13%

To date, the company has no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 at the mine site or the El Carmen community; the El Roble mine continues to operate with 42% of the usual work force and contractors are down to a minimum.