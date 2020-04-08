LCI Industries (LCII +2.7% ) announced that President and CEO, Jason Lippert and Ryan Smith, SVP of Operations to reduce their base salaries by 25%, executive leadership team, general managers and other executives across the Company to reduce their respective base salaries and the Board of Directors to give up 25% of quarterly retainer.

The company to delay certain capital expenses and eliminate non-critical business expenses.

The company maintains a strong financial position with a current net debt position of ~$700M, net of ~$100M of cash available on its balance sheet and borrowing availability of over $190M on March 31, 2020.

The Company has no significant debt maturities until 2022.

