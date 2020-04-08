ABB Ltd. (ABB -1.2% ) says it signed a memorandum of understanding with hydrogen technologies specialist Hydrogene de France to manufacture a fuel-cell power plant for marine vessels.

The new system, which will be jointly developed with Ballard Power Systems (BLDP +3.2% ), will be based on the megawatt-scale fuel cell power plant jointly developed by the two companies.

"Fuel cells turn the chemical energy from hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction," according to ABB. "With the use of renewables to produce the hydrogen, the entire energy chain can be clean."