U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "clinically stable" in intensive care and responding to treatment for the coronavirus.

The British pound rises 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXB) gains 0.4% .

Although British PM isn't currently working his designated deputy, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, said Johnson would soon be back at the helm.

While Johnson has delegated some authority to Raab, any major decisions, such as when to ease the U.K.'s lockdown, would need to be approved by Johnson's cabinet.

In the U.K., total hospital deaths from the virus rose by a record 786 to 6,159 as of 1600 GMT on April 6, the latest publicly available data.

ETFs: EWU, FXB, OTC:GBB, DGBP, FKU, HEWU, FLGB, UGBP, ZGBR