China's Cnooc (CEO -1.7% ) says it will reduce 2020 capital spending by 10%-15% while maintaining its goal of increasing domestic crude oil and natural gas production for the year.

The Chinese energy producer had said last month only that it would "significantly" cut capex.

Cnooc has not offered further details on its spending plan or oil and gas production targets for its domestic and overseas blocks; 2019 capital spending totaled 79.6B yuan.

The company said in January it would raise 2020 production to 525M boe at both domestic and overseas projects from 506.5M boe in 2019, with a focus on raising domestic output while cutting overseas operations.