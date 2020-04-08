The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded a contract to carmaker General Motors (GM +4.3% ) to make ventilators for use with severely ill COVID-19 patients.

The company will work with ventilator outfit Ventec Life Systems to deliver 30K units by the end of August. The first 6,132 will be delivered by June 1.

The contract could be worth as much as $489.4M.