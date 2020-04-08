Mortgage REITs continue to pull up after recent reports from Annaly Capital Management (NLY +26.4%) and New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT +48.1%) indicate that liquidity is stabilizing.
iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) gains 15% in late morning trading; the ETF sank 64% between March 10 and April 3, then recovered 18% on April 6 and 7.
Ellington Financial (EFC +69.2%) soars after disclosing that its book value per share only lost 17.5% during March and that all its margin calls were met.
Other mortgage REITs rising strongly: AG Mortgage Investment (MITT +40.3%), Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI +20.5%), Invesco Mortgage (IVR +25.8%), MFA Financial (MFA +30.4%), and Orchid Island Capital (ORC +25.5%),
Also rising: TPG RE Finance (TRTX +31.2%), Granite Point Mortgage (GPMT +29.4%), New Residential (NRZ +27.8%).
Previously: Invesco says counterparties have sold $3.5B in pledged securities (April 7)
