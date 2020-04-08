Mortgage REITs continue to pull up after recent reports from Annaly Capital Management (NLY +26.4% ) and New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT +48.1% ) indicate that liquidity is stabilizing.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) gains 15% in late morning trading; the ETF sank 64% between March 10 and April 3, then recovered 18% on April 6 and 7.

Ellington Financial (EFC +69.2% ) soars after disclosing that its book value per share only lost 17.5% during March and that all its margin calls were met.

Other mortgage REITs rising strongly: AG Mortgage Investment (MITT +40.3% ), Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI +20.5% ), Invesco Mortgage (IVR +25.8% ), MFA Financial (MFA +30.4% ), and Orchid Island Capital (ORC +25.5% ),

Also rising: TPG RE Finance (TRTX +31.2% ), Granite Point Mortgage (GPMT +29.4% ), New Residential (NRZ +27.8% ).

