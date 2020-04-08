The judge presiding over the PG&E (PCG +10.9% ) bankruptcy has turned down an attempt to halt voting on the company's proposed $13.5B restructuring plan, a setback for a group of lawyers that has tried to force changes to the settlement.

U.S. bankruptcy Judge Montali said late yesterday that he would not approve a letter from a creditor committee of fire victims that would ask tens of thousands of people to delay casting a vote on PG&E's plan to resolve the case.

Committee lawyers had sought permission to send a letter explaining they will try to negotiate with PG&E in coming weeks to address "unforeseeable and significant risk" to the settlement, which they no longer support.