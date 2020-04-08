Piper Sandler is out with its semi-annual survey of teenagers conducted from February 17 to March 27.

The top clothing brands in order were Nike (NYSE:NKE), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), Hollister (NYSE:ANF) and PacSun.

The top footwear brands mentioned were Nike, Vans (NYSE:VFC), Adidas, Converse and Foot Locker (NYSE:FL).

The top restaurant chains in the polling were Chick-Fil-A, Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and Dunkin Donuts (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Other standouts were Neutrogena (NYSE:JNJ) in skincare, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) crushing it in online shopping, Michael Kors (NYSE:CPRI) in handbags, Goldfish (NYSE:CPB) and Lays (NASDAQ:PEP) in snacks and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) for beauty products.