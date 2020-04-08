Among its set of REIT cuts, Citigroup has downgraded EPR Properties (EPR +3.9% ) to Sell and slashed its price target to $10.

That implies 55% downside. Certainly related: Cinema chain AMC Entertainment (AMC -3% ) is telling landlords they're not paying rent effective this month, a move that lands heaviest on EPR.

AMC reportedly accounts for 17.7% of the company's annualized rents, and an AMC bankruptcy (up for widespread spculation right now) would leave a mark.

AMC's annual report says that the chain leases 875 theaters (with more than 10,000 screens) and owns/partially owns 62 theaters (with 561 screens), Deadline Hollywood notes.