Nickel Creek Platinum (OTCQB:NCPCF +9.1% ) closes Tranche 1 of its previously announced private placement comprising two tranches

Issued 13.4M units at $0.05/unit for gross proceeds of ~$672k

Each unit consists of common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each Warrant exercisable at $0.10

Tranche 2 is expected to close by June 5, 2020 and will consist of ~30.M units for gross proceeds of ~$1.5M and up to ~27.3M FT Units at a price of $0.055 per FT Unit for proceeds of up to ~$1.5M.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company's largest shareholder, Electrum Strategic Opportunities Fund will purchase any Units that are unsubscribed for up to a maximum backstop commitment of $2.2M.