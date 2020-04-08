Sino-Global Shipping America (SINO +5.5% ) has signed a Share Purchase Agreement with Mr. Kelin Wu, the 88.5% shareholder of Mandarine Ocean Ltd. to acquire a 75% majority position for up to $3.75M, with a combination of cash and stock.

Mandarine Ocean has an average annual revenue of ~$38M and pursuant to acquisition there will be a significant increase in SINO's revenue beginning in 4Q20 and into FY2021.

Mr. Lei Cao, Chief Executive Officer of Sino-Global, stated, "This is a milestone agreement for our Company, which allows our business to expand when we have begun to see an increased level of economic activity now that challenges and delays created by the Coronavirus have begun to wane in China. Trucking operations have resumed in China, which is leading to increased export cargo arriving at ports and ships are needed to handle the backlog of containers. We see this as an opportunity for Sino-Global and Mandarine Ocean to create a 'win-win' scenario where we can utilize our relationships and expertise to grow their operations at an accelerated rate."