Wells Fargo (WFC +3.8% ) gets a bit of a reprieve from its Fed-imposed balance sheet restrictions so that the San Francisco-based bank can make additional loans to small businesses as part of the Paycheck Protection Program and the Fed's forthcoming Main Street Lending Program.

"Due to the extraordinary disruptions from the coronavirus, the Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced that it will temporarily and narrowly modify the growth restriction on Wells Fargo," the central bank said in a statement.

The change will be in place as long as the facilities are active, The Fed said.

The central bank will require benefits from the PPP and the Main Street Lending Program to be transferred to the U.S. Treasury or to non-profit organizations approved by the Fed that support small businesses.

The Fed placed growth restrictions on Well Fargo soon after the bank disclosed its employees had created millions of fake accounts without customers' knowledge and other sales practice abuses.