Marathon Petroleum (MPC +9.3% ) is reducing the operating rates for its 16 U.S. refineries by about a third, which could take as much as 1M bbl/day of capacity offline across its system, as it struggles to align production with plunging demand, Bloomberg reports.

The largest U.S. refiner also plans to delay maintenance or trim the scope of work and reduce staffing levels in response to the coronavirus.

Marathon is contending with finding enough storage for the unprofitable gasoline it makes and keeping rates high enough to make more-profitable diesel, according to the report.