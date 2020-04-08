Markets return to risk-on mode

Yesterday's turnaround from near-4% gains for the averages to a modest loss at the close was a rough one for the bulls, but investors are back in buy low, sell high mode today.

Even Dr.Fauci is sounding a bit more chipper about the outlook, expecting the "beginning of a turnaround" next week. The good doctor also gave his approval to the idea of schools re-opening in the fall.

Bernie Sanders dropping out of the presidential race is making some headlines as well, though his chances had fallen to barely above zero weeks ago.

Leading sectors are financials, energy, and industrials with 3+% gains . The defensive consumer staples are lagging.