Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY +0.7% ) has agreed to collaborate with privately held Waltham, MA-based Arrakis Therapeutics to discover RNA-targeted small molecule drugs against a broad range of targets across its (Roche's) R&D areas.

Arrakis says it has developed a comprehensive drug discovery toolkit that adapts the conventional tools of small molecule drug discovery to address RNA targets instead of proteins while incorporating newly invented tools to establish a broad structure-based drug design platform for RNA.

Under the terms of the deal, Arrakis will lead discovery and research for each target up to a certain point, at which Roche will have the exclusive option to advance the candidate through preclinical and clinical development.

Arrakis will receive $190M in upfront cash, milestones and royalties on net sales, adding that the aggregate value of future payments "exceeds several billion dollars."