Wedbush analysts Daniel Ives and Strecker Backe see a 10-15% chance that Apple's (AAPL +2.1% ) 5G iPhones will be released in October.

The analysts aren't expecting a fall launch since the Asia supply chain "is still on a path to normalization" and the continuing coronavirus-related lockdowns around the world.

The firm believes "the Street is already starting to factor in a 5G launch that moves into the December timeframe reflected in the stock."

Ives and Backe say investors will watch the Q2 results on April 30 for any timeframe update from Tim Cook.

Wedbush maintains an Outperform rating and $335 price target on Apple. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.