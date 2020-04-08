"I'm calling for an immediate suspension of credit card interest, fees, and penalties for the duration of the crisis," Senator (and aspiring VP candidate) Kamala Harris (D-CA) writes on Twitter, adding that no one should profit off of people losing income.

"Charging exorbitant interest, fees, and penalties during this pandemic is simply immoral."

Related tickers: AXP, ADS, C, COF, DFS, JPM, SYF, WFC

