Denbury Resources hires Evercore to advise on debt - Reuters

Apr. 08, 2020 12:11 PM ETDenbury Inc. (DEN)DENBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor19 Comments
  • Denbury Resources (DNR -1.9%) has hired investment bank Evercore to advise on managing its $2.3B debt pile, although a debt restructuring is not imminent, Reuters reports.
  • Denbury has $615M of bonds with a 9% coupon due in May 2021 that are currently trading at just $0.18 on the dollar; the company had $527M of liquidity available at year-end 2019.
  • Last week, Denbury said it would cut its 2020 capital spending budget by 44% and approved a reverse stock split to comply with stock market listing rules; shares have not closed above $1 since Feb. 6.
