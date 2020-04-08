Masco pulls FY20 guidance
- Masco (MAS +4.2%) has withdrawn its 2020 and 2021 guidance, citing considerable uncertainty around future results due to the impact of COVID-19.
- “With our repositioned portfolio of lower ticket, more resilient products, we believe we are well-positioned to face this challenging time. We have a strong balance sheet and liquidity, including full availability on our $1B revolving credit facility, and we are taking the necessary actions to protect our employees and position Masco to succeed in the future”, commented Keith Allman, President and CEO.